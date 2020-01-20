Students in grades 3-12 are invited audition for PlayTime Productions’ performances of “The Princess & the Pea.”
Auditions will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the lower level of the Monona Public Library.
There is no audition fee, but students should plan to attend the entire audition timeslot.
There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County area from the end of March through early May.
First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules and tuition at 437-4217.
