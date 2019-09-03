Four teenagers were arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly stealing a car and then running from police, Monona Police Chief Walter Ostretnga said.
At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to Walmart, 2151 Royal Ave., for suspicious activity involving four teenagers. The store security agent suspected they arrived in a stolen auto, which was parked in the underground parking lot.
Four young males were using a machine in the store to exchange coins for cash. They had been observed arriving in a green colored Subaru Outback with Wisconsin registration that was verified to have been stolen from the city of Monona over the weekend. Mutual aid was requested.
Officers arrived on scene just as the suspects came down the escalator toward the garage. Once they saw the uniformed officers, they all took off running. All four were quickly apprehended.
It was also discovered that one of the subjects was in possession of a stolen debit card that had been taken from a vehicle at the Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison earlier.
Arrested were Raheam Jones, 17, from Middleton; Daryle Shelton, 17, from Madison; a 15-year-old boy; and a 16-year-old boy.
The 15-year-old was also in possession of two knives and the stolen debit card. The 16-year-old was in possession of a key to the stolen car and was identified as the driver.
Jones and Shelton was transported to the Dane County Jail with charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger, and resisting arrest.
The 15-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Reception Center with the identical charges.
The 16-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Reception Center with charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – driver, and resisting arrest.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Town of Madison and McFarland Police Departments, and deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s office.
Anyone who has further information on this incident is asked contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or text “MONONA” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.