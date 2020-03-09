The game plan was to minimize the impact of Cael McGee and Adam Hobson when the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team played its March 6 WIAA Division 2 regional game at Stoughton. It made sense becasue McGee and Hobson scored 94 points combined in two regular seasons against the Silver Eagles.
McGee ended up with 13 points and Hobson scored six, but other players saved Stoughton from elimination in the postseason as MG lost 53-45 to finish the season.
With Hobson and McGee, who averaged 17 and 15 points per game, respectively, kept under control, other Viking players contributed to the victory including Luke Fernholz who scored 11, Nathan Hutcherson with nine and Konner Knauf with eight.
“We kind of frustrated (McGee and Hobson), and tried to make other guys beat us,” MG head coach Dan Zweifel said. “We had to do some other stuff with our triangle and two defense.”
Stoughton led the entire game, including 24-17 at halftime. But Monona Grove hung in there and kept the deficit within striking distance. The Silver Eagles trailed 49-45 with 45 seconds left but could not score on their remaining possessions. Stoughton hit 4-of-6 free throws to put the game away.
“Our kids played extremely hard. It was a very entertaining game back and forth,” said Zweifel about his team’s performance against Stoughton, which was the No. 1 seed in the sectional bracket and rated No. 6 in the wissports.net poll. “We gave them all we could handle, and I was pretty proud of our guys.”
The loss ended MG’s season at 8-16 overall and 5-9 in the Badger South Conference. It was the first time since 2011-12 the Silver Eagles finished with a record below .500.
However, the future may look bright for MG next season with the return of sophomore Jordan Hibner, who averaged 5.2 points per game and made 35 percent of his 3-point shots.
Juniors who will be back as seniors in 2020-21 includw forwards Kevin Nett, Henry Walsh, Sean Daugherity and Connor Bracken, guards Lance Nelson, Owen Croak, Cam Behnke and Luke Tipton, and center Brandon Schroekenthaler.
Players departing due to graduation include guards Trey Loken and Jacob Munz, and forward Will Schreiner. Zweifel said those players will be missed.
“They didn’t have a lot of experience entering this season, but they grew as they went. All three played significant roles on the team whether it was ball handling or penetration,” Zweifel said. “We will certainly miss those aspects from those three guys.”
MG 60, Oregon 51
Oregon ended its regular season winning only seven of its last nine games including a 50-38 win over Monona Grove on Feb. 21. The Silver Eagles were also slumping with eight wins in their last 10 regular season games.
Something had to give when the teams met in the WIAA Division 2 regional game Tuesday, March 3, at Monona Grove, and luckily, everything fell into place for the Silver Eagles. Nelson scored a game-high 23 points and MG hit 19-of-27 free throws to eliminate the Panthers 60-51.
Nelson scored eight points less than four minutes into the game to give MG an 11-4 lead. A three by Munz and jump shots by Nelson and HIbner increased the lead to 20-11 with 6:20 in the half. Nett came off the bench to score his only hoop of the night to give MG a 24-14 lead before the team settled in at halftime with a 24-16 advantage.
The second half belonged to Loken as the veteran senior’s jump shot and two free throws put the Silver Eagles ahead 35-22 with 14 minutes to go. Loken would go on to score 13 second-half points as MG kept its lead in double figures. Oregon got within five at 56-51 with a minute remaining, but two free throws by both Loken and Hibner ended any bid for a comeback.
Nelson hit 7-of-8 shots from the field and made 5-of-7 free throws to lead the offense. Hibner and Loken both added 13, and Bracken was strong under the hoop with seven points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Erik Victorson led Oregon with 15 points including three of the team’s six 3-pointers. Adam Yates and Ryne Panzer both had 13.
Monona Grove committed only six fouls, and just one in the second half as Oregon made 5-of-8 free throws.
