Senior Jadee Christiansen’s final varsity game on the Monona Grove High School volleyball team was a good one with nine kills, 13 digs and five total blocks. But the Silver Eagles couldn’t get past Janesville Parker in the Oct. 26 WIAA Division 1 regional final.
After closing two close sets, the Silver Eagles fell 25-18 in the third set as the Vikings advanced with a 3-0 win.
The seventh-seeded Silver Eagles played hard against No. 2 Parker, dropping the first set 25-23 and then falling in the second set 27-25.
Other contributors included Alyssa Majewski with seven kills and three total blocks, Kayleigh Zank with three total blocks, Alyssa Smith with 38 digs, and Mady Davis-Troller had 18 digs and 17 assists.
Monona Grove’s season ends with a 17-19 overall record and a 4-7 mark in the Badger South Conference.
Along with Christiansen, other players graduating from the volleyball team include Majewski, Annika Rasmussen, Smith, Abby Ellingson, Davis-Troller and Zank.
MG 3, Stoughton 2
After getting off to a good start with a first set victory, the Silver Eagles dropped the next two sets, putting them on the verge of elimination. But MG came up with a 25-16 win in the fourth set and won the fifth 15-6 to defeat Stoughton in its first-round regional match from Oct. 24.
Monona Grove won 25-12 in the first set, but Stoughton recovered to win the second set, 25-21 and the third, 25-19.
Christiansen and sophomore Lauren Buss led the Silver Eagles with five kills, Smith and Davis-Troller both had three service aces, Majewski had five total blocks, and Smith had 20 digs, followed by Davis-Troller with 19 and Christiansen with 16. Davis-Troller led MG with 12 assists.
The Silver Eagles beat Stoughton 3-0 in a Sept. 5 Badger South Conference match.
