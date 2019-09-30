Ranked No. 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 2 poll, the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team had a tough match Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mount Horeb.
The Vikings, ranked No. 6 in the Division 3 poll, broke a scoreless tie early in the second half. But Exander Rains of the Silver Eagles came through with the equalizer as the two teams played to a 1-1 tie.
After Gabriel Guenther tallied for the Vikings in the 46th minute, Rains found the back of the net 11 minutes later with Conner Bracken getting the assist.
That completed the scoring as MG goaltender Carter Kuhl had three saves, and Jake Havertape came up with four.
Mount Horeb goalkeeper Cole Johnson made 10 saves as the Silver Eagles outshot the Vikings 28-8.
The Silver Eagles compete Saturday, Oct. 5, in an invitational at Washington Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids with action scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. MG participated in the same tournament last season and defeated Menasha 11-0 and Wisconsin Rapids 8-0.
MG 9, Fort Atkinson 0
Bracken found the back of the net twice and assisted on three goals as the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team hammered visiting Fort Atkinson 9-0 in a Tuesday, Sept. 24, Badger South Conference match.
Bracken assisted on the first two goals of the game by Muhammed Kambi and Zach Zielke to put the Silver Eagles 2-0 at the seven-minute mark. Bracken then tallied in the 15th minute off a Zielke assist to increase MG’s lead to three and Daniel Grady added the team’s fourth goal in the 26th minute with Will Schreiner getting the assist.
Three minutes into the second half, Rains gave MG a 5-0 lead off a Grady assist and Bracken scored his second goal of the night unassisted in the 58th minute. Bracken got his name onto the score sheet one more time as he assisted on Ignacio Gatica’s in the 65th minute.
The Silver Eagles scored two more times as Jonathan Williams scored off Zielke’s second assist and Ryan Knudtson added the team’s ninth goal with Alex Plata-Parra earning the helper.
Monona Grove, ranked No. 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, had 28 shots on goal. In the net, Havertape and Kuhl shared keeper duties with Kuhl making two saves.
The Blackhawks Raymel Encarnocion stopped six shots and his backup, Jackson Klitkie, made one save.
