Ron Rogers has battled his way through a full course of medial ailments and is taking full advantage of life on this side of his surgeries.
Exposed to asbestos from high school and his time in the U.S. Navy, he fought his way through lung cancer, a collapsed lung, pneumonia, colon cancer and bladder cancer.
“I was in auto mechanics. Everything back then was made with asbestos,” the Monona man said.
Using tobacco didn’t help.
“Back then I smoked a lot,” he said. “Everybody did.”
Many of the medical issues were in the past decade or so, including the bladder cancer diagnosis two years ago.
“At the moment, I’m clear. I’m happy to be alive,” he said. “That’s why I spend my day on the golf course.”
Four years in Navy
Rogers also spent the week of Aug. 11-18 in Louisville, Kentucky, where he attended the 50-year reunion of shipmates who served aboard the USS Essex.
Enlisting in the Navy in 1964, Rogers served aboard the World War II aircraft carrier for three years. He, a company of about 2,600 other sailors and soldiers, and the ship were stationed at Quonset Point Naval Air Station, Rhode Island.
“You’ve never seen any place as cold as the North Atlantic in winter,” said Rogers, who experienced that weather from the day he was born in Boston.
Rogers graduated early from high school to enlist in the military. He served nearly four years of active duty (1964-67) and then two years of inactive Reserves.
“I enlisted three or four months after Kennedy was assassinated, so I thought we were going to war,” he said.
At the time, the U.S. involvement in Vietnam was minimal, but by the time Rogers left active duty in 1967, things had heated up in Southeast Asia.
“I was sweating those last two years, thinking I might get called back,” Rogers said.
He attended boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois. His older brother, Ed, was in the Marines, and Rogers listened carefully to his advice.
“He taught me what I could get away with, so I knew where to draw the line,” he said. “I kept myself out of trouble pretty much. I walked a fine line.”
After another four or five months at school, also at Great Lakes, he was assigned to the USS Essex.
“We hunted subs,” he said matter-of-factly.
Alternating with another carrier stationed at the base, the USS Essex would patrol the North Atlantic for Soviet submarines. Rogers served as an electrician’s mate and was also assigned to a Marines landing party.
Training was a big part of life in the Navy. The most memorable event for Rogers was one that involved the famed USS Nautilus, the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine and the first submarine to complete a submerged transit of the North Pole.
This particular war game scenario happened Nov. 10, 1966.
“The USS Nautilus … sent up a flare signifying that they had sunk us,” Rogers said. “Then they tried an evasive maneuver, and they didn’t go deep enough, so we punched a hole in their sail. Luckily, there was only one injury, a guy got a broken arm.”
The submarine sustained extensive sail damage but returned to port unassisted. Aboard the USS Essex, the hull was opened and the ship’s speed indicator equipment was destroyed; it also returned to port unassisted. The Essex then made its way back to the Boston Naval Shipyard for hull repairs and an extensive overhaul.
Back in his hometown, Rogers was able to spend a lot of his free time at home.
Rogers recalls another time when the carrier was making its way to Puerto Rico.
“The captain was in his bunk; somebody went on the wrong side of a channel mark,” he said. “We ran aground with an aircraft carrier. We had to offload all the planes, all the gas, all the weapons, all the ammo.”
It took about three weeks to unload everything, and then the ship broke free.
Life after the Navy
After leaving the Navy in 1967 as an E-4 (petty officer third class), Rogers worked a few factory jobs. His only regret about his time in the Navy is that employers did not look upon his time in the service as a job, so he missed out on four years of amassing education or work history.
He decided to travel to California but only made it to Milwaukee before he ran out of money. A few more factory jobs, a marriage and a move to Madison followed. He eventually attended business school and worked as a bookkeeper for a social service agency.
He moved to Monona a little more than five years ago.
While he attended the recent reunion of shipmates, he has a few friends who want nothing to do with their past military life.
“The Army sniper is too bitter (to attend the reunion),” Rogers said. “He sees himself as cannon fodder, which we all were, but that’s the way life is.”
Another veteran said he had too many friends killed in Vietnam to relive it at a reunion.
The USS Essex was decommissioned June 30, 1969, hence the 50-year reunion this year. The Quonset Point Naval Air Station was deactivated in 1974.
In recent years, Rogers has traveled with Beyond Band of Brothers Tours to see Colonial America historic sites, the USS Wisconsin and Pearl Harbor.
He visited Washington, D.C., earlier this year with the Badger Honor Flight.
“The reception at the airport was phenomenal,” he said.
Mail call on the return flight was a surprise for him.
“That was great,” Rogers aid. “I even got a letter from one of my grandkids. That was a kick. I don’t see them very often.”
