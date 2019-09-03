After a season-opening 3-0 defeat to Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove High School volleyball coach Melissa Hahn said her team had a better day and showed some improvement at last weekend’s two-day Warhawk Invite at UW-Whitewater. The Silver Eagles finished in a fifth-place deadlock with McFarland for fifth place among the 24 teams.
Among the bright spots, MG won four matches with a 26-24, 22-25, 15-11 win over Beloit Memorial, a victory against New Berlin Eisenhower 28-26, 25-15, a three-set win over Jefferson 15-25, 25-22, 15-7 and a 25-20, 25-15 triumph over Kenosha St. Joseph.
MG fell to McFarland 25-18, 25-15, to Platteville 25-23, 25-21 and tournament champion Union Grove 25-19, 25-14.Jadee Christiansen led the Silver Eagles with 45 kills, and Alyssa Majewski had 31. Jada Braun led the team with 111 assists and 13 aces. Kayleigh Zank had 16 blocks and Majewski contributed 14. Annika Rasmussen led the Silver Eagles with 82 digs.
The Silver Eagles return to action tonight with a Badger South Conference match at Stoughton with the first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson 3, MG 0
The outcome was not positive in Monona Grove’s season opening match as it fell in three games to the host Blackhawks.
All games were close with Fort Atkinson winning the first 25-22, the second 25-21 and the third 28-26.
Braun led the Silver Eagles with 20 assists, Mady Davis-Troller had three aces, and Zank ended with six blocks. Christiansen pitched in with five kills and 14 digs. Anabelle Vesperman and Majewski each had six kills.
