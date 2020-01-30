Scam callers are continuing to plague the Dane County area in attempts to steal money from residents unaware of their tactics.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office received several calls Thursday, Jan. 30, from concerned residents who said they had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Lt. Karls with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The caller went on to say he works for the warrants department and there is a warrant for their arrest.
Officials said this is a con that has been taking place for several years, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of the sheriff’s office. Typically, callers are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the sheriff’s office.
Officials encourage residents to have a conversation about these telephone scams with neighbors, parents and co-workers.
Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of this crime can report it to authorities by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center at 255-2345.
