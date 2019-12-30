To the editor,
Representative Mark Pocan, after watching the excerpts of your CNN interview today, I was really struck with your very articulate categorization of the impeachment process.
In your own words, “It does not pass the smell test.” Well you are right. The impeachment resolution that you voted for in the House and is now being held by the speaker is a very full diaper that has been three years in the making and baked in a $40 million oven. How could it not smell?
The House of Representatives does not get to dictate to the U.S. Senate how any bill or resolution is handled on their end. In the impeachment situation, your job was to build a case and then pass it on for trial in the Senate.
All the witnesses for your argument have been interviewed, some in a sub-basement of the congressional building with no release of the transcripts. Your head prosecutor, Adam Schiff, has acted in violation of the Constitution by getting phone records of certain individuals and then releasing them to the public. Further, the articles of impeachment show no crime and are based on feelings not facts. You lost in 2016; get over it.
Richard Wood
Cottage Grove
