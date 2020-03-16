To the editor,
I write this letter to encourage you to vote for Jennifer Kuhr for city council in the election on April 7. Given the unique circumstances of this time, I highly encourage you to vote early by absentee ballot – find details at the Monona city website.
Jen, a committed public servant, has served on the council for three years, and is running for re-election this spring. She has spent her career in higher education and has always kept an eye on local government. She holds degrees in public administration and political science and has expertly put those skills to work as our city alder. She is currently chairperson for the landmarks commission, the public works committee and the community media committee. In all of those roles, she has shown knowledge, skills and the temperament to get the job done well.
Jennifer and I meet regularly to ensure city and county cooperation, on everything from flooding to mental health support. She knows Monona residents well. I am proud that she has represented me for the last three years, and I look forward to her leadership in the upcoming term.
Jennifer is driven by a passion for connecting with citizens about their concerns. To her, that means listening first. She believes everyone deserves to be heard and all perspectives need to be considered. She does the homework to find necessary answers and is always prepared. Jen works with the best interest of all Monona residents in mind.
Cast your vote on April 7 for Jennifer Kuhr for Monona City Council. You can request an absentee ballot by mail up to April 2 at 5 p.m., or vote absentee in person at City Hall until April 3.
Tanya Buckingham
Dane County Supervisor
Monona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.