The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) to bring “The Blueprint of Marketing Success” panel event to Cottage Grove from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Summit Credit Union headquarters in Cottage Grove. The event is open to the public.
“Not only do we continue to look for ways to bring learning opportunities to our members, we are also excited that this event will draw attention to our thriving business community,” said Amy Bauer, Cottage Grove chamber president. “Unfortunately, not many outside of Cottage Grove are aware of what we have to offer area businesses in terms of relocation options, recruitment pool and business development opportunities.”
AMA is a global professional association with 150 members in the Madison chapter. Co-hosting an event with an area chamber like Cottage Grove’s is a first for AMA Madison.
“Through my role at Thysse, I have seen firsthand the uptick of business growth in the Cottage Grove community,” said JJ Giese, 2018-19 president of AMA Madison. “After a discussion with our AMA Madison board members, partnering with the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce was an opportunity we didn’t want to pass up.”
“The Blueprint of Marketing Success” event will be a panel discussion focused on what it takes to set marketing programs up for success with the help of marketing partners. Panelists include Giese of Thysse, Eagan Heath of Get Found Madison and local Cottage Grove resident and owner of Weber Marketing, Sarah Hurley. This event is also sponsored by EZ Office Products.
The event is open to the public, and area business professionals are encouraged to attend. Event tickets are available for $15 each.
Additional event information and registration can be found at CottageGroveChamber.com.
