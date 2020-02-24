Sophomore Cameron Tejeda departed the UW-Madison Natatorium Friday, Feb. 21, with three medals, one each for the top six finishes he had during the WIAA Division 2 boys state swimming tournament.
Monona Grove finished seventh in team points with 118, just nine behind sixth-place McFarland. Madison Edgewood took home another title with 293 points and Cedarburg was runner-up with 265.
Tejeda was part of the 200-yard medley relay that took fifth place with a time of 1:40.20. His teammates were junior John McAllister, sophomore Jonah Elfers and junior Eli Scott. Madison Edgewood won the event in 1:33.77, Baraboo was second and McFarland third.
Tejeda also raced to a fifth-place showing in the 100-butterfly with a time of 52.34. Truman teDuits of Madison Edgewood won the event in 49.52.
In the 100-backstroke, Tejeda finished fifth with a time of 53.20. Aidan Lohr of Baraboo was the winner in 48.05.
Head coach Kelly Chadesh said Tejeda, who was felled by the flu, made a great recovery.
“He did a tremendous job of recalibrating and getting over it,” Chadesh said. “He was working hard and just pushing through things. I’m really proud of him there.”
In other events, Elfers was eighth in the 100-backstroke, the 400-freestyle relay team of Tejeda, Scott, McAllister and Elfers landed in ninth, the 200-freestyle relay of sophomore Eli Kuzma, Scott, McAllister and Elfers, ended up 10th, and sophomore Caleb Jondle finished 13th in the 500-freestyle.
As for finishing seventh in points, Chadesh was incredibly pleased.
“The guys dug deep and we all had phenomenal swims today,” Chadesh said.
With no seniors on this year’s team, Chadesh will have all her swimmers back in 2020-21. She said individual team members were already discussing their goals before leaving the natatorium.
“I think we will have sophomores transitioning to upperclassmen, which is a big deal and a big jump,” Chadesh said. “We have juniors that have been improving step by step, and they are already setting goals for next year and what they want to do before we are out the door. I think excitement is in the air already.”
In diving, senior Steven Blew took fifth place with 379.45 points, and teammate freshman Gavin Larson ended 16th with 268.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.