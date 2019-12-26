Winter is just settling in, but in Wisconsin, summer is always just around the corner.
Monona Public Library will host the Winter Now, Summer Later Outdoor Activities Expo from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
“Beat the frigid January temperatures by making plans for your summer,” said Monona Library director Ryan Claringbole. “The Monona Public Library is excited to host Winter Now, Summer Later an outdoor activities expo featuring local businesses, experts and nonprofits in the area.”
Travel from booth to booth, collecting information and library books regarding ways to bring family together for a memorable summer. Sit in on informational presentations that give previews to some of the recreational activities and hobbies you can engage in within your own community. And get the whole family out of the house for a mix of entertainment, games and fun.
The expo will also offer door prizes, including a $75 annual family membership from Aldo Leopold Nature Center; a $50 gift certificates from Lussier Family Heritage Center and Dane County Parks; a $120 party certificate from Naturing in Madison; and a $100 family membership and a plant from Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Sponsors for the expo are Rutabaga Paddlesports, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Lussier Family Heritage Center and Dane County Parks, Naturing in Madison, Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Friends of Monona Public Library.
Attendees will also be able to gather information from REI, Wisconsin Disc Sports Association, Madison Parks Division, The Natural Resources Foundation, Play It Again Sports, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Parks, and
the Monona Parks and Recreation Department.
“The library’s mission is to enrich lives by building community connections, fostering imagination and opening up a world of ideas,” Claringbole said. “The outdoor activities expo is just another way the library strives to provide a wide variety of materials, services and programs for people of all ages.”
For more information about the expo and the programs and resources available through the Monona Public Library, visit mononalibrary.org, email events@mononalibrary.org or call 222-6127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.