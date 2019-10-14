After a few years of delay, McKenna Road from Maywood Road to West Dean Avenue in Monona will be reconstructed in 2020.
A public information meeting about the project will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Monona Community Center.
It will be an informal open house format to allow for dialogue and individual questions and comments. A short 15-minute formal presentation discussing the project will be given by project engineers from Strand Associates. Representatives from the City of Monona and from Strand Associates will be available to discuss the proposed project and address any questions or concerns.
The project’s design is expected to be completed by December, with construction currently scheduled to start in the spring of 2020.
Proposed work includes the reconstruction of McKenna Road from Maywood Road to West Dean Avenue, including new asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, water main, sanitary sewer main, storm sewer, sidewalk and ADA-compliant curb ramps. The project will also include modifications to the intersection of Maywood Road and Greenway Road.
It is not anticipated that the city will need to purchase any property as part of the project; all work will be completed in currently owned city right-of-way.
However, property assessments are anticipated for the new curb and gutter and street construction.
Chapter 395-4 of the Monona Code of Ordinances outlines the procedure for establishing special assessments for road construction. The Code of Ordinances can be found on the city’s website at mymonona.com/ordinances.
Generally, costs are paid 40 percent by the city and 60 percent by the abutting property owners.
For more information, contact either Dan Stephany, director of public works, at City Hall, 222-2525 or dstephany@ci.monona.wi.us; or Josh Straka, consultant project manager with Strand Associates, 910 W. Wingra Drive, Madison, 251-4843 or josh.straka@strand.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.