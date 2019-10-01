Free winter automobile inspections for area residents 55 and older will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Meineke Car Care Center, 222 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove.
Make sure your car is safe and reliable for winter driving. This no cost, no obligation inspection is an important step to get your car ready.
Reservations are required.
Call Georgia Punswick at 839-4426 before Oct. 16 to reserve a time or to get more information.
This event is sponsored by RSVP of Dane County, Cottage Grove TRIAD, Cottage Grove Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Coffee and treats provided; goodie bags will be given to the first 25 who register.
