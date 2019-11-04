Designs for the renovations at Monona Grove schools are nearly complete, with bidding and planning phases coming up next, school officials announced at the end of October.
All renovation work at will be done during the summer months to avoid disruptions to teaching and learning. Some renovations will take place over one summer; others will take place over two summers.
Projects at Cottage Grove School will be completed in the summer of 2020. Taylor Prairie School, Monona Grove High School and the athletic fields will undergo renovation work in the summer of 2021. Winnequah School and Glacial Drumlin School will have work done over the summers of 2020 and 2021, as will be the case with districtwide renovations.
Groundbreaking for the new elementary school in Cottage Grove will be held in the spring of 2020.
This past summer, renovations to the MG21 charter school were completed. This included a new secure entry and remodeling to accommodate middle school students, who are now part of the MG21 enrollment.
District officials also highlighted renovation plans for two projects – the Winnequah School library and Glacial Drumlin School cafeteria and commons.
At Winnequah School, the library project will be completed in the summer of 2020. The library will be redesigned, making it a more modern and more functional space. Flexible furniture and mobile bookcases will allow staff to adapt the space to their needs. Inside the library, a new makerspace will provide students space and tools for building, tinkering and exploring. The library will also include rooms for small group collaboration or work with specialists.
The design for Glacial Drumlin School includes a newly constructed addition to the cafeteria. This expansion will increase seating and create a second serving area with multiple lines. These additional serving lines, better queuing and more seating will improve lunchtime and allow students to spend less time in the lunch line and have more time for eating and socializing.
This addition is being planned for the summer of 2020, pending final approval by the Cottage Grove Village Board.
All building and renovation work will be completed by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
