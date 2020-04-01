With construction underway, the speed limit on most of Interstate 39/90 between Madison’s Beltline interchange and the Wisconsin-Illinois border is reduced to 60 mph.
The 70 mph limit remains on one section where construction is complete, from Edgerton to just south of Madison. Two lanes of interstate traffic are maintained in each direction during daytime hours and on weekends.
The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to patrol the interstate work zones to enforce these speed limits and other traffic laws.
In work zones, penalties are doubled. Penalties for speeding may range up to $600. For motorists, a second violation within a year may carry a penalty of up to $1,200.
Careless drivers may face fines of up to $700 and a possible 3 1/2 years in prison if they injure someone in a work zone. The fines for vehicular manslaughter are even higher, as are the prison terms – as many as 10 years. These punishments may increase if the driver was intoxicated or a repeat offender.
It is illegal to talk on a handheld mobile device while driving in a Wisconsin work zone. Drivers caught in violation face fines of up to $40 on first offense and $100 for subsequent offenses.
Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so don’t tailgate.
Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at 511 Wisconsin.
