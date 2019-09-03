The Silver Eagles needed wins from all four singles flights to get past Sauk Prairie in an Aug. 27 Badger Conference crossover meet. No. 1 Hailey Munz, No. 2 Jewel Lindwall, No. 3 Maelia Dzedzic and No. 4 Payton Lee all won in two sets.
The doubles matches were competitive, but MG’s duos could not pull off a win. No. 1 Eva Khamphouy and Paige Hanson lost to the Eagles Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck in three sets, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. The No. 2 team of Cassie Antonson and Colleen Ross also fell in three sets to Sauk Prairie’s Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, MG’s Mary Clark and Maggie Davis dropped a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 decision to Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.