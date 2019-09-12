The Monona Parks and Recreation Board is recommending Grand Crossing be the name for the new city park in the Yahara Commons development.
The Sept. 10 decision was made after the board considered three other names as well: Inland Park, City Park and 3rd Lake Crossing.
The name derives from a reference in the book “Monona in the Making” to historical significance of the area and reference to site used by Native Americans. It also describes the stately appearance of the park, said Jake Anderson, parks and recreation director.
In accordance with city policy on the naming of new parks, there is a 30-day public input period, where officials will collect comments on the proposed name. Feedback can be submitted on the city’s website at mymonona.com or by email to Anderson at janderson@ci.monona.wi.us.
Feedback will be shared with the Monona City Council as whether to adopt the recommended name or choose a different name for the park.
