The third annual pop up holiday market and cookie walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona.
The fundraiser will benefit OccuPaws Guide Dog Association. The mission of the Madison-based nonprofit organization is to place fully trained guide dogs with visually impaired residents of Wisconsin and cities within 150 miles of Wisconsin’s borders at no charge, through an in-home training program.
A raffle will also be part of the event.
More than 40 booths will be featured.
