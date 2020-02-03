To the editor,
Given what I’ve seen of the silly Senate-run trial of President Trump, I think that we need a fitting song for a session’s opening, sung by a Dem like Fred Astaire.
I’m thinking something fashioned after:
“A fine romance, with no kisses!
“A fine romance, My Friend, this is!”
To wit:
“A fine trial, Y’all, this is,
“Sen nit-wit,
“Wit no wit-ness!”
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
