A pair of building inspection firms each proposed to become the new go-to company for village services. In the end, the Cottage Grove Village Board chose General Engineering Company conditioned on a final agreement expected to be approved Monday, Dec. 16.
Safebuilt Services, based in Colorado with area offices, and General Engineering Company, based in Portage, each made their case in front of the village board Monday, Dec. 2.
Current building inspector Tom Viken announced his resignation in October. The resignation is effective Sunday, Dec. 22.
“We’re expecting the new inspection services to begin Dec. 23,” Village Administrator Matt Giese said. “Tom Viken will continue inspections on any permits issued by him prior to that date. Any new permits on the 23rd and after will be handled by General Engineering.”
Mark Jankowski, director of inspection services for General Engineering Company, said the two firms are similar in the services offered, but he said his firm has one significant benefit over Safebuilt.
“What probably maybe sets us apart is that we’re local,” he said. “We’re located in Portage, and we have a staff of four or five structural engineers, and our department, which kind of helps our local inspectors in the field, works through problems with contractors. We’re willing to work with contractors and push them toward a solution, if we do have a problem.”
The company started in 1912 and today has more than 200 accounts in central Wisconsin.
The company already has staff in the area as it provides services to the Town of Cottage Grove, McFarland, Monona and Waunakee.
General Engineering Company proposes to be paid a flat fee for its services.
One full time, fully certified inspector would be assigned to the municipality; depending on the volume of work, office hours could be established.
Inspectors typically respond to a call for inspections within 24 hours; only about 5 percent of calls take the full 48-hour response time allowed by state code, Jankowski said.
Safebuilt serves 55 communities in Wisconsin and another 60 in northern Illinois.
“We’re in about 1,500 communities across the country, big ones like the District of Columbia, Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee, and small communities that you wouldn’t think even had a building department, and everything in between,” said Steve Nero, of Safebuilt Services. “I think that’s the biggest competitive advantage that we have is our ability to be flexible.”
Viken performed several duties for the village, and the two competing firms offer similar services.
“We don’t just provide one service,” Nero said. “We’re up, to date, to 59 services.”
He said the village could expect a consistent level of service whether development needs fluctuate up and down as often happens.
Safebuilt proposes keeping a percentage of each fee charged, with the remainder going to the village. In this fee model, Safebuilt is incentivized to increase service speed while the municipality experiences a reduction in backlogs on permits and other services.
The contract that sets this percentage is negotiated each year, he said, and the percentages can increase or decrease depending on the level of development.
He said the company also gives back to each community in the form of assistance to local projects. Examples have included fireworks displays, scholarships and Habitat for Humanity.
Finally, the company has proprietary software to manage its work, or company officials could use existing village software.
