The Monona Grove High School boys soccer team’s participation in the Sept. 13-14 Baraboo High School Soccer Invite in Wisconsin Dells turned to be successful, as the Silver Eagles won two games.
Exander Rains had three goals and two assists in the Silver Eagles 10-1 win over Waterford.
Muhammed Kambi also had two goals for MG, which led 4-0 at the half before scoring six times in the second half. Isaac Becker, Will Schreiner, Connor Bracken, Jacob Munz and Brock Drake also tallied for the Silver Eagles.
Zach Zielke had two assists, and Becker and Bracken also had helpers.
The Silver Eagles had 18 shots on goal, and goalie Carter Kuhl made two saves.
Bracken broke a scoreless tie in the 38th minute, and Daniel Grady, Lawson Ruesch and Zielke added goal in Monona Grove’s 4-1 triumph over Kaneland (Illinois). Munz and Bracken each had one assist, and netminder Jake Havertape had three saves. MG outshot Kaneland 10-8.
The Silver Eagles return home Friday, Sept. 20, for a Badger Conference crossover game against Waunakee. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MG 5, Milton 0
Gaston Marchetti scored the game’s first goal in the 39th minute and the Silver Eagles went on from there to score four times in the second half to beat Milton in a Badger South Conference battle.
Becker, who assisted on Marchetti’s goal, scored twice in the first 11 minutes of the second half to put MG ahead 3-0. Ruesch added another goal off a Becker assist in the 60th minute and Kambi closed out the scoring in the 77th minute.
Kuhl and Havertape shared goaltending duties, and Kuhl earning one assist. Maverick Attwood saved 16 shots for the Red Hawks.
Monona Grove head coach Randy Becker encouraged his team to have fun in the second half after some physical play by Milton seemed to frustrate his team.
“Milton’s strategy was they knew they couldn’t beat us, so they man-marked and used arm bars and did everything to keep us from scoring,” he said. “That’s part of the game, but we can’t get frustrated by that. We had to get the boys to have fun and play our style of soccer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.