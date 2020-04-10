Standing in the doorway of her home on Gordon Avenue in Monona, Dolly Jenkins shielded her eyes from the bright morning sun. Within a few minutes, those same eyes were full of tears.
With a lights and siren escort by the Monona Police Department, nearly 50 members of the VFW Post 7591 and its auxiliary drove past her home, honking their horns, waving their hands and wishing her a happy birthday.
“I am so overwhelmed with all these special people,” said Jenkins, who celebrated her 93rd birthday Friday, April 10. “I can’t even express my words. I’m so thankful for my health and hope everyone else is the same.”
Earlier in the week, former Auxiliary President Linda Fonger mentioned to current President Janey Owens that Jenkins’ birthday was coming up.
“I called her to check on her and felt she was kind of down,” Owens said. “I told her I was going to come over, put my chair outside and have a beer with her. Well, one thing led you another.”
Owens talked to other members and sent an email blast to the auxiliary.
VFW Post Commander Kerry McAllen put out the word at a virtual meeting of the post.
“I told everyone this is happening,” McAllen said. “I said we’ll know we made her happy if she’s crying.”
Jenkins’ late husband, Donald “Digger” Jenkins, was one of the founding members of the local VFW post, which is how Dolly Jenkins was introduced to the post and auxiliary.
After the caravan ended, many of the drivers presented Jenkins with gifts, balloons, flowers and birthday signs.
“It’s a wonderful birthday,” Jenkins said.
Owens said the birthday celebration was good for the members, too, who see each other often at the post, but with the coronavirus and safer-at-home order, that hasn’t happened lately.
“This was just awesome, all the VFW 7591 coming together and making Dolly and each of us feel a little better,” she said. “A lot of us are calling and texting, but to see everyone – lots of tears today, happy ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.