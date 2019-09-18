Connor Bracken had a huge night at Monroe with three goals and two assists as the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team melted the Cheesemakers 6-0 Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Honey Creek Park.
Bracken put the Silver Eagles on the board 47 seconds into the game off a helper by Zach Zielke and assisted on Exander Rains’ goal two minutes later.
After Daniel Grady put MG ahead 3-0 in the 14th minute, Bracken earned another assist just before halftime off Lawson Ruesch’s goal.
In the second half, Bracken scored twice in the 49th and 66th minutes
Jake Havertape saved two shots in net for MG, and the goalie tandem of Julio Vasquez and Aidan Lambert combined to make 15 saves for the Cheesemakers.
Monona Grove improves to 6-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the Badger South Conference. Monroe falls to 1-6 and 0-2.
The Silver Eagles next game will be Friday against visiting Waunakee with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
