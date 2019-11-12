Chuck and I had dinner this weekend with a couple of old Monona hands. Giles and Lori Santyr used to live on Tonyawatha; their kids went to the same day care ours did.
Giles was a post-doctoral researcher at the UW in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Lori was a special ed teacher at Winnequah Middle School.
They were both from Canada and moved back there in the mid-90s. We’ve kept in touch over the years, including one hilarious camping trip where it rained so hard, my husband became trapped in an outhouse.
Giles was invited back to give a couple speeches at UW Hospital; he’s done pioneering work on using MRIs for early cancer detection.
While here, they visited their old house. They were taking photos of it from the street when the current owner became suspicious.
When they explained they used to live in the house, the owner said, “Good Lord! Are you the Canadians?”
Turned out, it was the same family they’d sold the house to all those years ago.
Thanksgiving dinner
I’ve been thinking about Thanksgiving lately because this year, we are actually having company for Thanksgiving.
This never happens. Neither my husband Chuck nor I have any relatives nearby, and all our friends seem to have plenty of relatives to keep them busy.
The former College Boy hasn’t been home in years, and the Center of the Known Universe is settling in Texas with her Irish boyfriend; neither can get time off work from their new jobs.
Actually, Chuck would be perfectly happy with a turkey TV dinner and lots of football.
But my sister-in-law Sherry is in a snit because her married, only-child daughter has promised to spend Thanksgiving with her in-laws, so Sherry persuaded my brother Chris to drive up here from Bloomington, Indiana.
She even volunteered to bring the turkey, but only because she does not trust me to get an organic, free-range turkey. (And she’s right!)
It’s the side dishes that are driving me crazy.
Sherry does everything from scratch, and hates processed food of any kind.
I don’t. I like broth in a box, canned soup and stuffing mix in a bag.
We will have to have two kinds of dressing, because Sherry has to have oyster stuffing and my husband has to have cornbread stuffing. (I put celery in the stuffing even though Chuck hates it, but I do chop it into individual molecules so he can’t see it.)
Chuck loves pumpkin pie, but I hate it. Instead, I’m going to make a bourbon pecan pie like we had a couple of years ago at the home of Todd and Melanie Stebbins of Monona.
My brother likes fresh cranberry sauce, the kind where you throw a bunch of cranberries, some sugar and an orange into the food processor. I like the cooked kind better.
And there will be sweet potatoes, although Sherry hates them. Because she won’t be eating them, I think I’m free to top them with mini marshmallows, right?
Sherry wants to eat in the dining room, with Grandma Martin’s good china, which means I’ll have to iron a tablecloth. (If I can find my iron!) I hope paper napkins are OK.
Chuck, of course, wants to eat in the family room with the TV on.
And my brother is planning to cook the turkey on our Weber grill. The last time I tried that was in the ’80s, and I recall finishing the bird in the microwave at 9 o’clock at night. (My in-laws were not impressed by my cooking skills.)
It also means there won’t be any pan drippings to make gravy with – but I’m the only one who cares about gravy.
I find the whole enterprise fraught with peril, because I just can’t please everyone. (Maybe you can, but not me.)
If you have any holiday traditions you want to share, e-mail them to me at sunschu16@gmail.com. Funny stories welcome too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.