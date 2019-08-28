The Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation Department will offer a Stepping On workshop series beginning Sept. 17 at the parks and rec office, 210 Progress Drive.
Stepping On is a seven-week workshop program for independent community-dwelling older adults who have fallen, are at risk of falling or who have a fear of falling.
One in three adults age 65 and over fall each year and the physical, financial and emotional costs can be devastating. But falls are not a normal part of the aging process and can be prevented.
During the workshop, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants, learn and practice strength and balance exercises, and learn how medications, vision, safe footwear and home modifications can affect their risk of falls.
The goal is to help people better manage their own risk of falls and take steps on their own to prevent falls.
“Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar concerns, learning about the steps they can take to reduce their risk of falls and benefit from each other’s experiences,” said Ashley Hillman, program coordinator and a member of the Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force.
To register or for more information for the workshop, call the parks and rec office at 839-8968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.