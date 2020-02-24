To the editor,
I write today in support of Elizabeth Cook, candidate for Monona Grove School Board, and implore readers to vote for her on April 7.
Professionally, Elizabeth’s background is in school psychology. Her decade of experience includes working for Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction, focusing on policies pertaining to student mental health.
She currently works for the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as the senior national adviser of social emotional health. Specifically, she developed an assessment districts can use to survey and improve resilience and wellness for all – students and staff. This assessment touches such important areas as staff well-being to prevent burnout and promote retention and student well-being to ensure they are best positioned to learn in an environment in which they can thrive.
Personally, Elizabeth has vision and character. She is a strong communicator and collaborator. She values all children and advocates on their behalf. Her commitment to the district is further anchored by her role as mother to two small children.
Please join me in voting Elizabeth Cook for Monona Grove School Board. I am certain she will be exceptional.
Katy Schweitz
Cottage Grove
