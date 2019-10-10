Thursday, Oct. 10, through Saturday, Oct. 12
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Friday, Oct. 11
7 p.m. Monona Grove High School homecoming football game vs. Fort Atkinson.
Saturday, Oct. 12
9-10 a.m., members only, Friends of the Monona Public Library book and bake sale, 1000 Nichols Road.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friends of the Monona Public Library book and bake sale, open to the public, 1000 Nichols Road.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Oct. 13
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
1-3 p.m., Friends of the Monona Public Library book and bake sale, 1000 Nichols Road. $5 bag sale. Items include children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction, music CDs and DVDs. Proceeds benefit the library.
2-4 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library. Monona’s mid-century ranch-style homes. Architect Della Hansmann will talk about mid-century ranch houses, their history and design elements and suggest ways to bring them up to date while keeping their unique character. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
10 a.m., Medicare Part D: A Pharmacist’s Perspective educational forum, Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. All invited. Refreshments served. Sponsored by Cottage Grove Triad.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults and $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Friday, Oct. 18
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, Oct. 19
8 a.m. to noon, free winter automobile inspections for those 55 and older, Meineke Car Care Center, 222 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove. Appointments required. Call George Punswich at 839-4426. Sponsored by Cottage Grove TRIAD, Cottage Grove Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
4-9 p.m., Field of Screams, New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Trunk-or-treat and not-so-scary walks on the trial, 4-5:30 p.m.; scary walks on the trail, 7-9 p.m. Free admission. Sandwiches, beverages and snacks available for purchase.
Sunday, Oct. 20
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 26
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Monday, Oct. 21
7:30 p.m., high school orchestra concert, Monona Grove High School.
Thursday, Oct. 24
3:30-7 p.m., fall book fair, Taylor Prairie School. Proceeds benefit the school library.
Saturday, Oct. 26
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Oct. 27
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Monday, Oct. 28
3:30-7 p.m., fall book fair, Taylor Prairie School. Proceeds benefit the school library.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
6:30-8:30 p.m., training session on how to survive an active killer incident. Presented by Cottage Grove Police Officer Jessica Helgeland at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
