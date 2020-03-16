To the editor,
Understanding the coronavirus may be affecting many plans. Please stay safe and well.
Remember, we have elections on April 7. The school board is losing Dean Bowles, a great educational resource for our district. Two incumbents are running for re-election, Susan Fox and Loreen Gage.
Susan has brought so much knowledge, education and expertise to our board. I encourage you to bring her back. Loreen also brings incredible teaching experience, thoughtfulness and a willingness to listen and respond respectfully that is a great asset to our board. Hopefully you will also support Loreen. Elizabeth Cook, another candidate, also has great educational background.
Then, the city council – two incumbents, Molly (Grupe) and Jennifer (Kuhr), with good experience that bring value to the community. Chris Henderson is also running for city council, a 1995 Monona Grove graduate, a truly committed member of the community with strong caring for the community and strong financial background.
Please make sure you vote on April 7, and thank you all for your incredible support of our students and teachers in the school district; we couldn’t do what we do without you.
Susan Manning
Monona
