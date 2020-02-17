Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney announced the release of the organization’s new smartphone application.
This app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Dane County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.
In just a few clicks, users can:
– submit a tip,
– receive push notifications,
– search and view local inmates,
– view jail information,
– view the active warrant list,
– connect to the organization’s social media platforms,
– read the latest news and find out about upcoming events, and
– leave feedback.
TheSheriffApp.com specializes in smartphone app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play; search “Dane Sheriff” to download the app.
