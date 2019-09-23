The juniors and seniors on the Monona Grove High School cross country team turned out to be the fastest of 15 schools competing at the Tuesday, Sept. 17, Badger North-South Challenge at Watertown.
The Silver Eagles boys and girls teams finished first in races among other juniors and seniors.
The girls ended with 48 team points, 44 less than Watertown as four runners ended in the top 12.
Junior Peighton Nelson was third in 21:15.05, and junior Teal Coil-Otto was right behind her in fourth with a time of 21:17.56. Junior Acacia Holmquist ended in eighth place after running the course in 21:31.65, senior Vanessa Thomas ended in 12th after a time of 22:08.21, and senior Megan Hoberg ran to 25th place with a time of 23:03.85.
The junior/senior boys squad ended on top with 72 points, Watertown was second with 112, and Sauk Prairie finished third with 121.
The top Silver Eagle runner was junior Jake Giftos, who took sixth in 17:57.90, followed by junior Ayden Gnewuch in seventh in 18:01.65.
Junior Nicholas Haberli ended in 12th place with a time of 18:22.25. Senior Ethan Frydenlund, senior Joseph Byrne and junior Kevin Keaveny ended in 22nd, 23rd and 24th, respectively.
The freshman/sophomore girls race ended with Monona Grove in fifth place with 129 team points.
Sophomore Allison Yundt finished third in 21:46.54, and freshman Madeline Hogan was ninth with a time of 22:21.06. Sophomore Lindsey Poels ended in 34th, sophomore Elena Kozich was 45th, and sophomore Shae Donelan took 52nd.
In the boys freshman/sophomore race, Monona Grove sophomore Jacob Anderson pulled off a second-place finish with a time of 18:14.60, just .24 seconds behind race winner Yordanos Zelinski of Oregon.
Sophomore Eli Kuzma ended in 26th, sophomore Jonathan Schlaefer was 41st, sophomore Charlie Janda was 50th, and freshman Tyler Brose ended in the 55th position.
The boys team was sixth in team points with 171. Oregon was first with 71, Sauk Prairie took second with 81, and Monroe was third with 94.
