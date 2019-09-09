The Monona Grove Education Foundation values the quality of education provided in the district by enabling all students access to unique and well-rounded opportunities throughout their education at MGSD.
The MGEF aids these educational opportunities through its Innovation Grants. The grants are awarded via an application process to those teachers who are willing to push the boundaries of education.
Over the last nine years, the Monona Grove Education Foundation has awarded 64 Innovation Grants totaling more than $70,000. Specifically, these grants have been used for additional training (teacher seminars), new equipment (Osmos Learning System for iPads), school awareness (button maker for Gay Straight Alliance and speakers for Black Student Union) and enhanced makerspaces (for trial and error learning).
The MGEF is able to provide these grants via money raised at its annual celebration. This year’s celebration will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, at the East Side Club. In addition to being a fundraiser for future grant applicants, the celebration will honor the 10 grant recipients from 2018-19.
There will also be an online auction (starting Oct. 18), a short program highlighting the recipients, a silent auction and a dinner buffet.
All are invited to attend.
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased through the district website www.mononagrove.org. Click on the Welcome tab, the MGEF tab and the MGEF Donations tab.
