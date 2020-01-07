Think Brewers, Badgers, Bucks, Packers, cheese curds, beer, cows, deer hunting and ice fishing. Celebrate a “Wisconsin State of Mind” at the 2020 Loud in the Library fundraiser Jan. 25 at the Monona Public Library.
Money raised at the annual event will be used to redesign the space in the library’s lower level and update the furniture.
Jennifer Kuhr, one of the organizers, said the steering committee has been meeting periodically since July to plan the event.
Loud in the Library will feature Wisconsin-themed snacks and a cash bar. There will also be a visit from UW’s Bucky Badger.
“This is a fundraising event, so we will have a 505/50 raffle and fundraising games and a chance to win great prizes,” Kuhr said.
Monona’s own Mark Croft Trio will provide live music, and Patricia Stone (The Blue Accordion) will also entertain.
Get your fill with Wisconsin-themed snacks, such as brat bites, meatballs, cheese trays, Culver’s custard, popcorn, Jelly Belly candy and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and there will be complimentary soft drinks.
Take advantage of the free photo booth, or spend $5 for a chair massage.
Two fundraising games, offered for $5 each, will be set up. There will be a Wisconsin-themed ring toss game with a leader board, with the top two or three scorers winning prizes. There will also be a Wisconsin trivia game in which winners receive tickets they can place in the prize bucket of their choice.
Kuhr said about 200 people attended the 2019 event, in addition to staff and volunteers.
The library is more than books, although there are thousands of adult and children books lining the shelves (and available as ebooks). There are also magazines, newspapers, reference collections, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks.
Patrons will also find, memory kits for those with dementia, art displays, internet and computer access, wireless printing, online resources, one-on-one help and meeting rooms to reserve.
“In 2019, the library offered approximately 380 programs free to attend,” Kuhr said. “Approximately 12,000 people attended programs at the Monona Public Library in the year. This is up 22 percent from 2018.”
The cost for programs ranges from $20 to $400, depending on the size of the program, presenter fees, supplies and more.
Tickets for the 2020 Loud in the Library fundraiser are available online at mononalibrary.org, at Monona City Hall, at the library circulation desk and at the door the night of the event.
“There is no limit to the number of tickets available at the door, but ordering early allows us to better plan food and beverage numbers,” Kuhr said.
Tickets are $25 each.
The library will close at 4 p.m. the day of the fundraiser to allow volunteers time to set up for the event.
