Patrick DePula is expected to open a third location of his restaurant, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, in the former Pizza Oven at 5511 Monona Drive.
DePula and his wife, Nichole, live in the city.
DePula’s grandfather, after arriving in the United States from Italy, founded the Trenton Unity Market, a full-service grocery store, in Trenton, New Jersey. His father was a baker, his uncles and aunts owned restaurants, food provisioning businesses, bakeries and more.
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies was founded in Sun Prairie in 2011. They added a location in Madison in 2014.
The Pizza Oven closed in December. Dick Domenget founded the business in 1961 and operated it for 42 years.
Greg Ewelt took over the business in a new location in 2004, and in 2014, moved it a few doors down Monona Drive, where he added a sports bar.
After remodeling the site, it is expected to open in late summer or early fall.
