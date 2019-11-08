Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber will discuss common scams law enforcement encounters and offer tips on how to avoid falling victim to scammers at the next meeting of the Cottage Grove Triad.
The presentation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove.
All are welcome to attend the free program. Refreshments will be served.
Triad is an organization of Cottage Grove seniors, Cottage Grove Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Cottage Grove Triad is sponsored by RSVP of Dane County and promotes the safety and well-being of seniors.
For more information, visit www.cottagegrovetriad.org or email Don Hagen at mnfan@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.