The failing boilers at Door Creek Church were not only hurting heating efficiency – they were also hurting staff efficiency.
“(The boilers) forced us to encourage staff to work remotely, which, from a teamwork perspective, was not helpful,” said Mark Felton, church finance and operations manager.
Even before the safer-at-home order was issued by Gov. Tony Evers, they were even forced to completely close their offices at times due to the boiler system not working.
That inefficiency is not a problem anymore after Door Creek Church partnered with its utility, Madison Gas & Electric (MG&E), along with Focus on Energy and Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning on a project to install two new high-efficiency boilers.
Church staff was familiar with Focus on Energy from a previous project upgrading air-conditioning units and worked with Shawn Bode, an energy adviser from Focus on Energy, to pick out new boilers.
“(Focus on Energy) helped us in the review of the equipment to ensure that they met energy efficient ratings,” Felton said.
The church wound up installing two new boilers that will provide hundreds in annual energy savings and lifetime energy savings of 68,400 therms of natural gas. That is enough energy to power 41 homes for a full year.
“As a church, we want to minimize operating costs so that more funds are available for advancing our mission. It also makes sense from an environmental perspective,” Felton said.
Focus on Energy gave the church a $3,000 financial incentive to help offset the initial cost of the new boilers.
