Seven new Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sworn in Monday, Feb. 10.
Among the seven was Noah Reisinger, 22, of Cottage Grove. Others were from Fitchburg, Madison, Sun Prairie and Edgerton.
The deputies will receive training through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail and Law Enforcement Academies, as well as on the job. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period.
The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year.
