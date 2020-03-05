Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer is a candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly, District 48. That district, which covers areas in Madison’s east and north sides, is currently represented by Rep. Melissa Sargent, who is leaving the Assembly to run for state Senate.
A primary election, if need, will be held Aug. 11, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 3.
“This district includes some of the fastest growing areas in Madison, is home to important natural resources that need protection, and areas that have developed quickly and require state investment to make long overdue infrastructure improvements,” Lemmer said. “My work in the Assembly will be a continuation of my work as a city council member: prioritizing the issues that matter to the people I represent and finding solutions that make their lives better and our community stronger.”
Seven current and former elected officials have already announced their support for Lemmer: current Alders Shiva Bidar, Keith Furman, Arvina Martin, Patrick Heck and Rebecca Kemble; former Alder Lauren Cnare; and County Board Supervisor Kristen Audet.
A Madison native, Lemmer has a master of business administration degree from Edgewood College and received her bachelor of arts degree from UW-Madison in 2005. She and her partner Adam Hills-Meyer, live in the Heritage Heights neighborhood on Madison’s east side.
