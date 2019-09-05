To the editor,
I have been a resident of Monona since 1954 and in that time, I have seen it go from a quiet village to a place where vehicles seem to have more value than residents. The construction that appears to of passed in our local government has been opposed by almost everyone except our alderpersons. It doesn’t seem right that the will of the people should be overturned by seven people, most of whom don’t represent that area. This should be a referendum question so we all have input.
Should Winnequah Road become a freeway and allow cars to speed even more? If the city council is hell bent on ruining this area of Monona, they should go to real steps to slow traffic. We do not take advantage of what we can do. Speed bumps slow traffic, but our fire department says no. I know why, but other cities have them and fire trucks get around.
Electronic surveillance. These can be set up with little or no cost to the city. They monitor speed and stop signs and send out fines and share revenue with the city. A few hundred-dollar tickets for going through a stop sign would deter many.
Monona Drive down Frost Woods and on to Bridge Road is a major cut through. Most of these cars are not residents. They speed and run stop signs, and the reason is the poorly designed Monona Drive and Broadway intersection. That should have a dedicated right turn lane in addition to the other three lanes. Cars are backed up 20 deep in the right lane. Easily avoided with another lane.
Monona has been a great place to live. Let’s not let so called progress screw it up.
Richard Nawratil
Monona
