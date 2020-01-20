The offense has been struggling for the Monona Grove boys hockey team since the start of the new year.
The Silver Eagles suffered their second straight shutout Jan. 18 as Madison Edgewood pounded them 9-0 at Hartmeyer Arena in Madison.
It was the fourth straight loss for MG (4-7-1 overall, 2-5 in the Badger South Conference), which was blanked by Middleton 4-0 on Jan. 9. In those four losses, the team has been outshot 181-88 and outscored 24-3.
The Crusaders (13-4, 7-0) scored six goals in the first period and added three in the second period.
Cody Menzel led Edgewood with three goals and an assist, Aidan Lenz had two goals and an assist, and Cooper Fink had a goal and joined teammates Nathan Walker and Payton Smith with three assists.
Four Crusader goals were on the power play as MG was whistled for 41 penalty minutes. Edgewood had seven power-play chances, and the Silver Eagles had only two.
Monona Grove goalie Andrew Gilbertson made 42 saves on 51 shots. The Crusaders’ Zach Walker stopped all 19 MG shots.
It was Monona Grove’s second loss of the season against Madison Edgewood. The Crusaders won the first game 5-3 at UW-Madison’s Labahn Arena.
Monona Grove plays 7:15 p.m. Jan. 23 at Stoughton in Mandt Arena.
The Silver Eagles return home the next night against Waunakee with faceoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.