It will seem like old times for Monona Grove High School senior girls tennis player Hailey Munz, who has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament four years in a row.
Munz’ second-place finish among No. 1 singles players at the WIAA Division 1 sectionals in Oconomowoc on Wednesday, Oct. 9, guaranteed her a return to the UW-Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium, where she will open Thursday, Oct. 17, against Mia Bakke of New Richmond. Munz has a record of 21-9 and Bakke stands at 17-8.
Munz reached the state tournament as a freshman and sophomore on the No. 1 doubles team with the Silver Eagles Amanda Newman. The duo won the state title when Munz was a sophomore. Munz qualified as a No. 1 singles player in her junior year.
Munz defeated Elkhorn’s Ava Gromacki 6-0, 6-1 and Madison La Follette’s Minami Rikimaru 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the championship round. Yet, Munz couldn’t take first prize after a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger.
Jewel Lindwall, the Silver Eagles No. 2 singles player, earned a trip to state as a special qualifier after a regular season record of 25-4. She will play Grace Olson of Madison Memorial, also on Oct. 17. Lindwall defeated Jameson Gregory of Big Foot in the semifinal 6-3, 6-2 but lost a three-set battle in the championship round to Lake Geneva Badger’s Sydney Miller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 4 singles, Payton Lee brought home a sectional title for MG as a 6-0, 6-1 win over Juliet Hassey of Oconomowoc in the title round. No. 3 singles player Maelia Dziedzic also had a shot for a sectional crown but lost to Lake Geneva Badger’s Annabelle Roberts in two sets.
At No. 3 doubles, MG’s Mary Clark and Maggie Davis lost in the semifinals to Elia Klug and Emma Fassano of Lake Geneva Badger in three sets, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.