On paper, the game looked like a mismatch.
The Waunakee High School football team was 8-1 during the regular season, scored 49 touchdowns on offense and allowed 17. The Warriors racked up 387 points and opponents, just 136.
Monona Grove’s record was 4-5, and the team had allowed more points and touchdowns than it had scored.
Yet, the Silver Eagles fought hard against the powerful Warriors as both teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half. The game was close in the second half with MG trailing only 7-6 with 10 minutes left in regulation. But Waunakee dashed any hopes for an upset as Alec Morgan scored on two touchdown runs in the second half to eliminate the Silver Eagles 21-6 in a WIAA Division 2 Level 1 playoff game.
The loss ended a season that began with a lot of uncertainty.
The Silver Eagles were hammered by Waunakee 54-6 in the season opener and then lost the home opener to Reedsburg. But, head coach Brandon Beckwith’s crew clawed its way to the playoffs with four Badger South Conference wins over Monroe, Madison Edgewood, Fort Atkinson and Oregon.
Beckwith was proud of his team and its efforts to remain a contender and not a pretender.
“We challenged our guys to be ready and believe in themselves,” Beckwith said. “We didn’t play like a 4-5 football team. We had a lot of guys with inexperience. We couldn’t be prouder of how they grew as players and as people.”
Monona Grove’s defense was top notch in the first half with key tackles and plays that kept Waunakee scoreless in the first half for the first time all season.
Yet, the Warriors broke the deadlock at the 8:27 mark of the third quarter when Morgan smashed his way into the end zone from 4 yards. Waunakee kept the seven-point lead until two minutes into the fourth quarter as Monona Grove’s Brady Killerlain tallied on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 7-6.
“I got the ball, read my linemen, saw a gap and kept my legs moving,” Killerlain said.
Yet, the extra point attempt failed and Waunakee remained on top.
Waunakee added another touchdown at 8:44 of the fourth quarter with Morgan again making his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run to put Waunakee ahead 14-6.
The Silver Eagles gambled on its next possession and lost. With the team facing fourth down on its own 22-yard line, MG tried to keep the ball on a fake punt, but the pass was incomplete, giving the Warriors the ball with little distance needed for another touchdown. Morgan put the game away with a 2-yard run as Waunakee led 21-6 with 5:32 left in the game.
Beckwith had no regrets about the calling for the fake punt.
“We were a seventh-seed and had to take chances. We challenged our kids to scratch and claw all the way to the finish line,” Beckwith said.
Waunakee ran out the clock after MG used its timeouts.
Killerlain led the Silver Eagles offense with 72 yards rushing in 16 carries. Quarterback Camron Behnke completed 12-of-29 passes for 141 yards and an interception. Owen Croak caught five passes for 68 yards.
MG’s defensive play was a team effort as Jacob Sale, Tucker Merrill and Mitch Hunter each had six tackles, and Dylan Matuszak, Ty Hoier and Garrett Hanson all had five.
Hoier and Merrill both had interceptions, and Grant Dahlhauser forced a fumble.
The Silver Eagles will lose 12 players to graduation including the team’s leading rusher, Killerlain, leading receiver Kameron Reuter, and key linemen Presley Mackesey, Nathan Wilcox and Hansen.
Hansen, who hopes to study aviation after graduation, said it was worthwhile to participate on in the MG football program.
“I’m really going to miss it Monday when I realize I don’t have practice,” Hansen said. “It’s been a fun four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.