Cottage Grove Police Officer Jessica Helgeland will lead a community training session on how to survive an active killer scenario.
This community event, for individuals, businesses and civic organizations, will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
The training session is hosted by the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, New Life Church and the Cottage Grove Police Department.
National statistics show the average active killer event last between four and eight minutes with more than 70 percent of these incidents lasting five minutes or less. The national average for law enforcement response is between five and six minutes.
Helgeland will offer techniques people can use to protect themselves before law enforcement arrives on the scene of an active killer.
