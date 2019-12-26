Older adults who take part in the senior dining opportunities made available through NewBridge will notice a few changes in the new year.
For those Monona and east side Madison residents, new sites will be added, and which days meals are served at the sites will also change.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, Cranberry Creek, 1501 Lake Point Drive, Madison, will expand its participation and will be open for My Meal, My Way breakfast Mondays and Fridays. Meals are served from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Choose from among five meals, and pay be donation.
Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant, 4426 Buckeye Road, Madison, will be open as a meal site for Dane County seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Choose from among a taco, enchilada, burrito, quesadilla, tamal or tostada. All meals served with a house salad of lettuce and tomatoes and a side of beans. Pay by donation.
Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, will serve meals at noon Tuesdays, and St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, will serve meals at noon Thursdays.
Monona Meadows will no longer be a meal site.
Other than those at the restaurants, meals are provided by Dane County Consolidated Food Services Division. This is the same caterer that the south Madison meal sites have had, but will be a new caterer for the north, east and west sites.
No substitutions are allowed.
Meal reservations and cancellations should be made by calling 512-0000, ext. 2001, by noon at least one business day in advance for the church meal sites.
Transportation is available through Transit Solution, which is door-to-door service. The suggested donation is $1 per round trip. Reservations are required; call 294-8747 by 10 a.m. the day before.
For those who are 60 and older, the suggested minimum donation is $4. Those younger than 60 and who do not otherwise meet the program eligibility guidelines are required to pay $9.07.
In Sun Prairie, the senior dining program is a combined endeavor of Colonial Club Senior Activity Center and Dane County Department of Human Services.
The Colonial Club Kitchen prepares daily noon meals for seniors to enjoy and get involved with others in the many programs offered at the Colonial Club. Along with the weekday meals at the Colonial Club, meals are also served Tuesdays at the Marshall Public Library.
Home-delivered meals are also available in northeast Dane County. Delivery times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. depending on the proximity to Colonial Club, the chosen delivery route and road conditions.
The program is available to residents of Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Marshall, Burke, Bristol, Deerfield, York and Medina. Call the Colonial Club for eligibility guidelines.
The suggested donation for those 60 and older is $4 per meal. Those younger than 60 pay $8.97.
For all meal reservations or cancellations, call 837-4611 at least one business day in advance.
