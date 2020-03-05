The annual review of the Town of Cottage Grove Comprehensive Plan will take place at the regularly scheduled plan commission meeting, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, at the town hall, 4058 Highway N.
Between Feb. 15 and March 15 each year, the town accepts requests from property owners, potential developers and other interested stakeholders for plan amendments. Requests must be in writing, signed by the proponent and submitted to the town office. Emailed requests may be sent to clerk@towncg.net.
The plan commission will evaluate any amendment requests at the meeting March 26 and recommend appropriate amendments to the town board.
