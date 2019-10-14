To the editor,
Last week was Wisconsin School Board Appreciation Week, Oct. 6-12, and we want to express our gratitude to the men and women of the MG School Board for the countless hours they commit to help make our schools and, by extension, our community strong.
We’re particularly proud that earlier this year, the board approved the creation of a districtwide ad hoc sustainability committee, a move that shows foresight and leadership, not to mention their commitment to continued responsible use of our limited financial resources. This move also demonstrates their commitment to responsible stewardship of our natural resources our young people will depend upon and deeply care about, as witnessed in the September global climate strikes, and those that preceded it earlier this year.
Committee members include community members, school board members, faculty and students, together with the district’s business director, facilities manager and superintendent. Their charge is to research and recommend low-carbon opportunities for the new elementary school, beyond the already-planned geo-thermal system and energy efficiency construction. They’ll also review existing facilities for green opportunities, and consider what sustainability might look like in a broad sense for our district moving forward and provide a framework to guide future decisions.
We applaud our school board for recognizing the need for an oversight body to ensure accountability in this important work, and for bringing together representation from various groups, especially representation from students. This committee is a first of its kind for our district, and we’re hopeful their work can extend to relationship building with other districts who may be interested in doing the same.
We look forward to seeing what may come from this hopeful initiative.
Pat Howell
Teresa Radermacher
Monona Sustainability Committee
