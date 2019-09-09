The Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force will hold the annual falls prevention event “Only Leaves Should Fall” from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison.
At “Only Leaves Should Fall,” participants will learn about local falls-prevention programs and classes; receive screenings and reviews for blood pressure, cognitive function, medication, balance, home safety and urinary incontinence; and participate in program demonstrations, such as tai chi and ballroom basics for balance. Participants will leave with community resources and information about how to best prevent a fall.
Lunch is provided, and the event is free. Transportation is provided upon request if you register by Friday, Sept. 13. Call Safe Communities at 441-3060 to register.
Nationally, one out of four people 65 years and older will fall each year. And once someone suffers from a fall, they are more likely to fall again.
In Wisconsin, falls are the No. 1 cause of injury-related death, and Wisconsin is consistently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 as having the highest death rate from falls in the nation.
The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging and efforts of the Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force and partners are helping to alleviate the prevalence of falls among older adults in the community.
Supporters of the event include the Dane County Area Agency on Aging, Door Creek Church, Senior Helpers and Walmart.
