More than 100 million adults in the U.S. are living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
People with diabetes or prediabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by Area Agency on Aging of Dane County.
In six weekly sessions, Healthy Living with Diabetes gives participants strategies for managing diabetes, including techniques to deal with symptoms and information about healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, exercise and working effectively with health care providers. Participants learn to make realistic, achievable action plans, share their experiences and help each other solve problems.
Healthy Living with Diabetes will be held on Mondays from March 2 to April 6 at Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Community Center, 1917 Lake Point Drive, Madison. The workshop fee is $20.
For questions or to register for the program, call Amy Stoddard at 441-9661.
