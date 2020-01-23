DeWitt LLP announced attorney Theresa L. Roetter joined its Madison office as an equity partner in the family law practice area.
Roetter specializes in assisted reproduction, adoption, guardianship and LGBT law. In particular, she provides assisted reproduction and adoption services to her clients. One of just a handful of attorneys in Wisconsin with this combination of practice areas, Roetter’s practice is statewide and her clients are from Wisconsin, other states and many foreign countries.
She drafts and negotiates gestational surrogacy agreements as well as sperm and egg donation agreements and has established parentage in many Wisconsin counties. She works closely with other attorneys, surrogacy matching agencies and psychologists to ensure that all parties are well informed as they begin their surrogacy journey.
Roetter earned her law degree from Marquette University Law School and her bachelor of arts degree from St. Norbert College. She is admitted to practice in Wisconsin, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court of the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin.
She is affiliated with Academy of Adoption & Assisted Reproduction Attorneys. American Bar Association, American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Legal Practice Group, National Association of Counsel for Children and the State Bar of Wisconsin.
She was a mock trial coach at Monona Grove High School in 2004-05.
